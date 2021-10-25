Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 2,300 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,940 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 12.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 101,651 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 11,166 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in 3D Systems by 6.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 565,921 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $15,528,000 after purchasing an additional 36,018 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in 3D Systems by 138.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,238 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 59,905 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in 3D Systems by 4,000.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,050 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in 3D Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.37 per share, with a total value of $125,116.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,988 shares in the company, valued at $5,999,287.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

DDD traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.84. 17,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,107,544. 3D Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.65, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.16.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.28 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DDD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

