Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading Up 6.8% on Analyst Upgrade

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares were up 6.8% on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $900.00 to $1,200.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Tesla traded as high as $979.66 and last traded at $971.73. Approximately 1,090,616 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 26,952,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $909.68.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $684.71.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total transaction of $995,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,933,919.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total transaction of $840,737.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,492,715.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,698 shares of company stock valued at $68,075,339 over the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NZS Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,359,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after buying an additional 339,745 shares during the period. Stevard LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,747,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $749.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $689.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $961.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 503.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

