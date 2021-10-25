2,114,640 Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Acquired by Amundi

Amundi bought a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,114,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $449,740,000. Amundi owned 0.59% of CME Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 370.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in CME Group by 54.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 32.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CME Group from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.38.

In related news, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,700,495.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total value of $201,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,947 shares of company stock worth $2,419,755 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CME traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $217.05. 7,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $221.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.