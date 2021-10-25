ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd

KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd grew its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 175,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for about 11.5% of KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $96,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 48.8% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 97.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 65 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $660.58.

NYSE:NOW opened at $686.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $692.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $634.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $564.85. The stock has a market cap of $136.03 billion, a PE ratio of 817.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total transaction of $2,676,663.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,241.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $596,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,861 shares of company stock valued at $18,888,544. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.