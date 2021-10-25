The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $306.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $80.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $310.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $297.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.42.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total value of $504,832.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,133.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $2,380,074.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,094 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,712.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 215,997 shares of company stock worth $62,880,055. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $307.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.89.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

