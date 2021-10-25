849,450 Shares in Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH) Bought by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 849,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,024,000. Formidable ETF accounts for 4.3% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned 0.92% of Formidable ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

FORH traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.60. 901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,672. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.60. Formidable ETF has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $27.02.

