Amundi Invests $986.95 Million in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Amundi purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,660,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,948,000. PepsiCo comprises 0.7% of Amundi’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Amundi owned approximately 0.48% of PepsiCo as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

PEP traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $159.08. The company had a trading volume of 17,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,830,865. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $161.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $219.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

