10,238,917 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Purchased by Amundi

Amundi purchased a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,238,917 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $690,308,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 3.1% in the second quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 13,120 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 44.2% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,666,047 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $382,005,000 after buying an additional 131,437 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 127,400 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

NYSE TJX traded up $0.71 on Monday, hitting $64.87. 77,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,362,556. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $76.16. The company has a market capitalization of $78.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The TJX Companies’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at $10,647,563.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

