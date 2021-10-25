Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €230.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Allianz (FRA:ALV) received a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective from Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ALV. UBS Group set a €226.00 ($265.88) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Nord/LB set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on Allianz in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €222.00 ($261.18) target price on Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €240.00 ($282.35) target price on Allianz in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €227.33 ($267.45).

FRA:ALV traded up €0.18 ($0.21) on Monday, hitting €198.76 ($233.84). The stock had a trading volume of 619,141 shares. Allianz has a 52 week low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 52 week high of €206.80 ($243.29). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €196.65.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

