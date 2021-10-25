Amundi Acquires Shares of 7,222,452 Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Amundi acquired a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,222,452 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $494,085,000. Amundi owned about 1.21% of Amphenol at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 0.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.6% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 67.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,852. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luc Walter sold 82,400 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total value of $6,063,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 462,900 shares of company stock worth $34,706,495. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.83.

Shares of Amphenol stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.82. The stock had a trading volume of 7,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,969. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $55.33 and a 1 year high of $80.66.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

