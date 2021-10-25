Amundi Buys New Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Amundi bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,074,835 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $425,280,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Odey Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $475,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 21.0% during the second quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 7,500 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.4% during the second quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.3% during the second quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 95,164 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,654,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.83.

NASDAQ COST traded up $2.90 on Monday, reaching $484.89. The company had a trading volume of 15,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,694. The firm has a market cap of $214.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $485.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $453.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $413.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.