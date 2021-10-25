BTS Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 34,103 Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF accounts for 0.2% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VRP. Petix & Botte Co lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 85.2% in the first quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 15,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,947 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 35,460 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 202,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after buying an additional 11,779 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 55.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 46,600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.13. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,403. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.32 and its 200 day moving average is $26.24.

