Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Receives $8.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.75.
NHYDY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Thursday, October 14th. AlphaValue upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Monday, October 4th.
Shares of NHYDY stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.82. The company had a trading volume of 50,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,858. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average of $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $8.62.
About Norsk Hydro ASA
Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.
