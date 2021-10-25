Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Receives $8.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

NHYDY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Thursday, October 14th. AlphaValue upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of NHYDY stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.82. The company had a trading volume of 50,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,858. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average of $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $8.62.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 7.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

