Analysts Set BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Target Price at $13.87

Shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.87.

BPMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.70 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of NYSE BPMP traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,020. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.67. BP Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 134.24% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The company had revenue of $29.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.11 million. On average, analysts anticipate that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 89.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in BP Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BP Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in BP Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BP Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.93% of the company’s stock.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

