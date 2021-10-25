Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Raises Stock Holdings in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,623 shares during the quarter. Lightspeed POS accounts for about 0.5% of Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.25% of Lightspeed POS worth $26,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSPD. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Lightspeed POS by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Lightspeed POS during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 1.0% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LSPD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Lightspeed POS in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$155.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Lightspeed POS from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.93.

Shares of NASDAQ LSPD traded up $2.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.16. The company had a trading volume of 39,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,191. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $130.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.43 and its 200 day moving average is $85.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion and a PE ratio of -73.18.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $115.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 50.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

