Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Boosts Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 5,104.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,176 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $15,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA stock traded up $1.03 on Monday, reaching $327.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,600. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $57.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.61. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $212.22 and a 12-month high of $332.95.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSA. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised shares of Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.92.

In other news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $16,098,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total value of $151,695.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,440 shares of company stock worth $17,531,077. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

