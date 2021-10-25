Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $12.92 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 68,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,924,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,285,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $241,990,000 after acquiring an additional 69,523 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,331,000. Paradiem LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 25,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.9% in the second quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GD. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.45.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $208.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,364. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.27. The company has a market capitalization of $58.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.17 and a fifty-two week high of $210.21.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.27%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

