Seaport Global Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,000 InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI)

Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,219,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $5,826,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $3,900,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $1,462,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $1,394,000.

Get InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners alerts:

Shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.72. 1,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,076. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.