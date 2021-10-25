Seaport Global Asset Management LLC Takes $82,000 Position in EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA)

Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EJFA. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EJF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EJF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $713,000.

Get EJF Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ EJFA remained flat at $$9.93 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,653. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EJFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA).

Receive News & Ratings for EJF Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EJF Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.