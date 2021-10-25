10,000 Shares in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Bought by Seaport Global Asset Management LLC

Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Lithium Americas comprises about 0.3% of Seaport Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter worth $1,178,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 418.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after buying an additional 200,191 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the second quarter worth $50,000. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 24.5% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 128,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 25,379 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 105.0% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 10,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LAC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lithium Americas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.48.

NYSE:LAC traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.32. The stock had a trading volume of 88,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,603,796. Lithium Americas Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 56.73 and a current ratio of 56.73.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

