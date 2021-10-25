Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Shares Sold by Ranger Investment Management L.P.

Ranger Investment Management L.P. decreased its position in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.84% of Anika Therapeutics worth $5,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 42.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 91,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 27,254 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 5.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 18.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,449,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,746,000 after acquiring an additional 228,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 13.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,489,000 after acquiring an additional 26,118 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ANIK traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $41.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,318. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.04 and a 12-month high of $48.37. The company has a market capitalization of $600.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.01 and a 200-day moving average of $41.86.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.60. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $38.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other Anika Therapeutics news, CFO Michael L. Levitz purchased 2,850 shares of Anika Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.21 per share, with a total value of $114,598.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anika Therapeutics Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.