Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Invests $221,000 in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,015,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,724,000 after purchasing an additional 201,047 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,331,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,001,000 after buying an additional 78,369 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 3.0% during the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 418,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,922,000 after buying an additional 12,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 16.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,690,000 after buying an additional 47,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 1.8% during the second quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 142,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

TDF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.87. 48,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,246. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.61 and a twelve month high of $27.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.49.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.9258 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd.

Templeton Dragon Fund Company Profile

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

