Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Shares Sold by Ranger Investment Management L.P.

Ranger Investment Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 471,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,683 shares during the quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned about 1.03% of Brinker International worth $29,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Brinker International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,153,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $318,732,000 after acquiring an additional 144,310 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 84.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,197,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,932,000 after buying an additional 1,008,644 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 109.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,748,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,148,000 after buying an additional 914,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,508,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,285,000 after buying an additional 40,895 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 5,912.8% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,094,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,400,000 after buying an additional 1,076,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $76,426.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $330,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Brinker International from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Brinker International from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Stephens cut their target price on Brinker International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Brinker International from $67.50 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.60.

Shares of EAT traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.10. 4,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,694. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.31 and its 200-day moving average is $57.91. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.73 and a 52 week high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.34). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 3.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

