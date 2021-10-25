Seaport Global Asset Management LLC Sells 10,467 Shares of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE)

Seaport Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) by 9.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,467 shares during the period. Lee Enterprises comprises 5.7% of Seaport Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lee Enterprises were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 13,628 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. EVR Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,110,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 13,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $430,000. 35.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LEE traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $21.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,210. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.91. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $36.51. The company has a market capitalization of $125.91 million, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.52.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 44.96%. The firm had revenue of $196.49 million during the quarter.

About Lee Enterprises

Lee Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of local news, information, and advertising services. It also offers retail, classified, digital, national advertising, and niche publications. Its digital products include video, digital couponing, behavioral targeting, banner advertisements, and social networking.

