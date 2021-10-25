First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Has $911,000 Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth $37,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Stryker by 25.3% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth $43,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SYK opened at $274.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $268.80 and its 200-day moving average is $261.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $103.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $196.09 and a 12-month high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. Stryker’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

SYK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.13.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

