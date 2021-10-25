314,430 Shares in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 314,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,725,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 17,344,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426,060 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 24.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,366,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,102 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Invitation Homes by 67.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,707,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,556 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Invitation Homes by 1,573.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,535,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in Invitation Homes by 20.1% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on INVH shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.88.

Shares of NYSE:INVH traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.02. 24,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,712,168. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.91. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.87 and a 52-week high of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.86.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $491.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.59 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

