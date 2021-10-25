QVT Financial LP Sells 15,251 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

QVT Financial LP lessened its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 500,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,251 shares during the period. MakeMyTrip comprises approximately 1.0% of QVT Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. QVT Financial LP’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $15,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMYT. UBS Group AG raised its position in MakeMyTrip by 84,533.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MMYT traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $26.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,429. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.77 and its 200 day moving average is $27.59. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -64.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $39.01.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.83 million during the quarter. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 24.04%. Equities analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMYT. Citigroup upped their target price on MakeMyTrip from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

