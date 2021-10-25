Forest Hill Capital LLC Increases Holdings in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Forest Hill Capital LLC increased its stake in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 227,113 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,632 shares during the quarter. SmartFinancial makes up about 1.6% of Forest Hill Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Forest Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in SmartFinancial were worth $5,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SmartFinancial by 5.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

SMBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens upped their price objective on SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ SMBK traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.51. The company had a trading volume of 46,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,422. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.32. The stock has a market cap of $400.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $26.81.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.19. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 24.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

SmartFinancial Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

