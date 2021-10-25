Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) is Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s 3rd Largest Position

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 304,142 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,900 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund makes up approximately 6.7% of Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $6,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,428 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 53,380 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 39,215 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the period. 16.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADX stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,782. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.48 and a 12 month high of $20.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.78.

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

