Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) Shares Sold by New York Life Investments Alternatives

New York Life Investments Alternatives cut its position in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,919 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,673 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives owned approximately 0.17% of Castlight Health worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSLT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Castlight Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Castlight Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Castlight Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Castlight Health by 299.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Castlight Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 57.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Castlight Health alerts:

Several analysts have commented on CSLT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised Castlight Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of CSLT stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.73. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,099. The company has a market cap of $277.24 million, a P/E ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.90. Castlight Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $2.71.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.60 million during the quarter. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 99,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $170,957.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William Bondurant sold 22,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $38,955.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 281,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,207.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,495 shares of company stock valued at $223,146. Company insiders own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Castlight Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castlight Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.