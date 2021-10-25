Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Sells 656 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 394,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 16,154 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 112,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 87,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 178,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares during the last quarter.

SPDW traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.35. 3,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,766,500. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $38.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.07.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

