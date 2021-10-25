New York Life Investments Alternatives Sells 34,292 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

New York Life Investments Alternatives trimmed its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 50.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,292 shares during the period. The Charles Schwab makes up about 1.5% of New York Life Investments Alternatives’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. New York Life Investments Alternatives’ holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,168,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,224,000 after buying an additional 1,664,240 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.6% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,039,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,941,000 after acquiring an additional 107,945 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,187,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670,450 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,417,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 265,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SCHW. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on The Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

SCHW traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.51. 34,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,108,277. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 1.05. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.29 and a fifty-two week high of $83.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $2,343,002.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 185,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $15,038,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,085,020 shares of company stock valued at $83,720,562 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

