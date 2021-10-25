Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Lowers Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,421 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 23,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

NYSE T traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $25.57. The stock had a trading volume of 147,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,964,648. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

