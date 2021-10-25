Vidya (VIDYA) Trading Up 1.6% This Week

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. One Vidya coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000316 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vidya has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. Vidya has a market cap of $7.79 million and $166,429.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Vidya

Vidya (CRYPTO:VIDYA) is a coin. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,990,028 coins. Vidya’s official website is team3d.io . Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Vidya Coin Trading

