Heard Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Heard Capital LLC lessened its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 41.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,291 shares during the period. Ares Management makes up about 0.2% of Heard Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Heard Capital LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Ares Management by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 2.9% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 17.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in Ares Management by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 424,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 49.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARES. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.63.

Shares of NYSE ARES traded up $0.57 on Monday, reaching $82.24. 3,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,434. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.16. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $40.56 and a 12 month high of $81.78. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $507.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.59 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.54%. Analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.