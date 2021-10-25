Invenomic Capital Management LP Takes $952,000 Position in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned 0.15% of Comtech Telecommunications as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMTL. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 13.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,023 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after buying an additional 34,246 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at about $1,444,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 33.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,402 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 9,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMTL. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Noble Financial cut shares of Comtech Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comtech Telecommunications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

CMTL traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.92. The stock had a trading volume of 151 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,018. The company has a market cap of $577.29 million, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.03 and a 200 day moving average of $24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $30.40.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.90 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 13.61%. Comtech Telecommunications’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Comtech Telecommunications Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions segment. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.