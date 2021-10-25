96,304 Shares in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Purchased by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 96,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.22% of Glatfelter as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Glatfelter during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Glatfelter by 346.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Glatfelter during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Glatfelter by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Glatfelter during the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Glatfelter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

In related news, SVP Christopher W. Astley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $111,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.23. The stock had a trading volume of 215 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,736. The firm has a market cap of $722.64 million, a PE ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Glatfelter Co. has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $19.48.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $244.91 million for the quarter. Glatfelter had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 5.82%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%.

Glatfelter Profile

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

