Invenomic Capital Management LP Invests $1.16 Million in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 16,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHC. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 303.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 1,021.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the first quarter valued at $251,000. 45.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:NHC traded up $0.84 on Monday, hitting $71.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,015. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.71. National HealthCare Co. has a 52-week low of $61.28 and a 52-week high of $79.73.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $263.16 million for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 16.25%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

