Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 609,718 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KMI. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 368.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 901.2% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMI. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.86. The stock had a trading volume of 75,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,272,597. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.73%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

