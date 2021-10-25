New York Life Investments Alternatives Sells 14,084 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

New York Life Investments Alternatives trimmed its position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,084 shares during the period. Prothena accounts for 1.1% of New York Life Investments Alternatives’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. New York Life Investments Alternatives’ holdings in Prothena were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 106.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prothena by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prothena in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Prothena in the second quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Prothena alerts:

PRTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Prothena from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.36.

Shares of PRTA stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.27. 543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,921. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.89. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.50. Prothena Co. plc has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $79.75.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $60.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.14 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 30.73% and a negative net margin of 115.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Prothena news, insider Carol D. Karp sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $682,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $1,385,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,654,600. 30.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prothena Profile

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.