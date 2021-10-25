New York Life Investments Alternatives Has $1.17 Million Holdings in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

New York Life Investments Alternatives grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) by 40.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 146,329 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives owned approximately 0.55% of LSI Industries worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,458,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,973,000 after acquiring an additional 207,107 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in LSI Industries by 41.2% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,935,294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,502,000 after purchasing an additional 564,561 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in LSI Industries by 18.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,838,000 after purchasing an additional 191,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in LSI Industries by 6.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 621,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 35,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

LYTS stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.83. 29,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,953. The stock has a market cap of $211.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.90. LSI Industries Inc. has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $11.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.02.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $97.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.00 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 6.69%. As a group, analysts predict that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

LSI Industries Profile

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

