New York Life Investments Alternatives Cuts Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

New York Life Investments Alternatives lessened its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives’ holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Donaldson by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Donaldson by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of DCI stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.08. The company had a trading volume of 952 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.35 and a 200-day moving average of $62.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.84 and a 12-month high of $69.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Donaldson had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

