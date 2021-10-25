New York Life Investments Alternatives Decreases Holdings in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

New York Life Investments Alternatives trimmed its holdings in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives’ holdings in Telos were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Telos by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,047,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,647,000 after purchasing an additional 812,526 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Telos by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,294,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,053,000 after buying an additional 782,389 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Telos by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,766,000 after buying an additional 1,758,644 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Telos by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,767,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,124,000 after buying an additional 466,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Telos by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,253,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,636,000 after buying an additional 165,296 shares during the last quarter. 50.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Telos alerts:

Shares of Telos stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,573. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 666.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.00 and its 200-day moving average is $31.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.61. Telos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.84.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $52.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.73 million. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Telos Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Telos in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

In other Telos news, COO Edward L. Williams sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $1,429,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward L. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $2,796,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 503,856 shares of company stock worth $15,188,986. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.