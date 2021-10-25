SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Sets New 1-Year High at $32.50

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.50 and last traded at $32.09, with a volume of 5056 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.80.

Several brokerages have commented on SM. TheStreet upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.37 and its 200 day moving average is $20.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 45.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $563.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.12 million. On average, analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 5,670.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

