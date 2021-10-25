Realty Income (NYSE:O) Sets New 52-Week High at $72.99

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.99 and last traded at $72.75, with a volume of 40080 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.74.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,228,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,563,000 after purchasing an additional 45,443 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,947 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management boosted its position in Realty Income by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 17,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Realty Income by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 450,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,201,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Realty Income by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 65,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income (NYSE:O)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

