Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.80

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.80 and last traded at $25.80, with a volume of 817 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.81 and its 200-day moving average is $18.13. The stock has a market cap of $988.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.43. Ryerson had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Ryerson’s payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

In other Ryerson news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $112,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYI. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Ryerson in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryerson during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Ryerson during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryerson during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

