Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Sets New 1-Year High at $2,270.07

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2,270.07 and last traded at C$2,247.29, with a volume of 2632 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2,242.74.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSU. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,200.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,400.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$2,100.00 target price on shares of Constellation Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2,128.57.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2,135.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$1,949.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.14, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$47.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 109.83.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$18.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$14.44 by C$4.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.57 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellation Software Inc. will post 64.720002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $1.251 dividend. This is a positive change from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

Constellation Software Company Profile (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

