Pinkcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $3.00 Million (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $3.00 million and approximately $1,802.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $208.96 or 0.00330581 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00010647 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00002971 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006124 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 457,085,358 coins and its circulating supply is 431,824,922 coins. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

