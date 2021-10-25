Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 191.5% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.48.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total transaction of $2,815,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 297,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,351,587.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $218,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $10,285,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 437,420 shares of company stock valued at $46,851,432 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $119.88. 257,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,075,684. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $122.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

