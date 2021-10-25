Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Acquires 63,275 Shares of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its holdings in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,680,071 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,275 shares during the quarter. Banco Macro makes up about 5.7% of Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd owned 2.63% of Banco Macro worth $25,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMA. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of NYSE BMA traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $17.63. 14,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,972. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average of $15.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.36. Banco Macro S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $334.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.47 million. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that Banco Macro S.A. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

